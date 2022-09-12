Business Analyst (SAP)

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst (SAP) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Willingness to handle problem and incident management – E2E

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with SAP MM/PM

Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Outputs:

Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps).

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

Effectively Communicate and document topics as they arise.

Ability to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Design, create and execute test cases and test scripts.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SD Modules

Information Technology

Automotive Sector

SAP MM/WM

