Business Systems Analyst at Momentum – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a motivated individual to apply good team work values, analytical and critical thinking to deliver concise business analysis, business requirements elicitation, stakeholder management, system process design and optimization in the spaces where Information Technology ties to Actuarial Science.

You will take ownership and make critical decisions on how to implement the most appropriate solution based on business knowledge and technical understanding of insurance products and their calculations.

Are you a bright actuarial mind that wants to be closer to the business than to algorithms and pure Actuarial Science? Are you reconsidering your further exemptions and fellowships?

Responsibilities

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the MMI values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies

Strong mathematical skills

Decision making

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Initiate action

Deliver results

Effective communication

Requirements

Experience and Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Python

VB

