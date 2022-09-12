C# Developer

Sep 12, 2022

Are you a C# Developer (Intermediate to senior) ?
Have experience in the insurance/financial sector?
A wizard in the following skillset:

  • Azure
  • Web API
  • JSON
  • XML
  • Nuget
  • Memory & Distributed Caching

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • azure
  • json
  • webapi
  • xml

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client who is wizard in the insurance space is growing its team and are in search of the best coders! Their portfolio includes short & long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance and personal finance comparison platform.

