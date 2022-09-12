C# developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client who is wizard in the insurance space is growing its team and are in search of the best coders! Their portfolio includes short & long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance and personal finance comparison platform.
Are you a C# Developer (Intermediate to senior) ?
Have experience in the insurance/financial sector?
A wizard in the following skillset:
- Azure
- Web API
- JSON
- XML
- Nuget
- Memory & Distributed Caching
Reach out to me on [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- azure
- nuget
- json
- sql
- c#
- backend