C# developer – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 12, 2022

Our client who is wizard in the insurance space is growing its team and are in search of the best coders! Their portfolio includes short & long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance and personal finance comparison platform.
Are you a C# Developer (Intermediate to senior) ?
Have experience in the insurance/financial sector?
A wizard in the following skillset:

  • Azure

  • Web API

  • JSON

  • XML

  • Nuget

  • Memory & Distributed Caching

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • nuget
  • json
  • sql
  • c#
  • backend

