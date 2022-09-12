Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB OUTLINE
DATA ANALYST
Johannesburg North
Permanent
Department – Strategy and Planning
Reports to – Strategy and Planning Manager
Overview:
Reporting
- Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
- Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
- Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports
- Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information
- Develop data models as required
- Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the company/industry
- Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation
Facilitating Strategy Planning:
- Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations
- Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
- Prepare presentations.
Research:
- Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.
- Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level.
- Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation
Qualifications:
- BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager
- 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)
- Economist qualification will be advantageous
Skills Required:
- Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data
- Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
- Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
- Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the company
- Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes;
- Good report writing skills
- Perform desktop research as required.
Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
Please Note: Should you not receive any feedback within 3 Months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Investment and Financial industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund