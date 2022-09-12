Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB OUTLINE

DATA ANALYST

Johannesburg North

Permanent

Department – Strategy and Planning

Reports to – Strategy and Planning Manager

Overview:

Reporting

Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes

Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes

Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports

Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information

Develop data models as required

Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the company/industry

Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation

Facilitating Strategy Planning:

Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations

Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required

Prepare presentations.

Research:

Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.

Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level.

Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation

Qualifications:

BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager

3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)

Economist qualification will be advantageous

Skills Required:

Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Investment and Financial industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

