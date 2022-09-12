Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB OUTLINE

DATA ANALYST

Johannesburg North

Permanent

Department – Strategy and Planning

Reports to – Strategy and Planning Manager

Overview:

Reporting

  • Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
  • Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
  • Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports
  • Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information
  • Develop data models as required
  • Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the company/industry
  • Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation

Facilitating Strategy Planning:

  • Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations
  • Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
  • Prepare presentations.

Research:

  • Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.
  • Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decision-making at strategic level.
  • Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation

Qualifications:

  • BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager
  • 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors)
  • Economist qualification will be advantageous

Skills Required:

  • Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse data
  • Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes
  • Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes
  • Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the company
  • Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes;
  • Good report writing skills
  • Perform desktop research as required.

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes

Please Note: Should you not receive any feedback within 3 Months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Investment and Financial industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

