DevOps Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team working remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Maths

Certification in DevOps/AWS DevOps

Experience Required:

Minimum 7 years?? experience.

Minimum of 5 years in IT Solution Architecture role.

Experience in Retail and Financial Service (Banking and Fintech) Industries.

Experience with Continuous Integration tools such as bitbucket, Jenkins preferred

Experience with system monitoring tools such as Prometheus, Graffana, etc. Experience in scripting (Shell, Python, etc.).

Experience deploying and managing NoSQL and RDBMS ecosystems.

Experience with container technologies Docker, Kubernetes is required.

Experience using ElasticSearch/ELK stack for application monitoring.

Understanding of Load Balancers, TCP/IP, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL/TLS certificate management, DNS, and Network Routing.

Should be experienced in designing cloud infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and highly available on AWS.

Should have the ability to Provision, Configure and Maintain Cloud infrastructure in AWS.

Must have knowledge on Helm, Ingress, etc. and other toolsets.

Must have experience with Configuration Management Systems ?? Ansible, Chef, puppet, saltstack etc.

Should have knowledge/experience with scripting languages – Python, bash shell etc.

Must have basic understanding of programming language and Framework (.Net/C#, Java/Spring Boot, Python/Django, Node JS/Express, Angular, Android and IOS).

Knowledge of best practices of development, testing, operations, production, deployment, and monitoring.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop/build IT solutions to meet business requirements.

Manage, evolve, build CI/CD pipeline

Integrate solutions with other applications and platforms outside the framework.

Design, develops, and implements reusable IaC components.

Write scripts to automate build and deployments on AWS Cloud and on premise data centers.

Automate, build and provide production systems support that may include duties such as deployment, configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting Linux servers.

Automate deployment of and support Linux based infrastructure services (web, sftp, DNS, LDAP etc)

Automate and deployment of and support Cloud based network services (load balancers, routers, firewalls)

Orchestrate deployment of application infrastructure clusters within a Public Cloud environment utilizing a Cloud Management Platform.

Performance monitoring and tuning of the Operating System and applications for most optimal operational efficiency.

Document existing and new public cloud deployments using Run Books and cloud architecture diagrams.

Implement processes to standardize best practices and procedures, capacity planning and risk mitigation.

Collaborate with technical/business teams assess requirements and recommend solutions.

Maintain QA and Production configuration using automation tools

Code and documents custom test automation frameworks.

Perform script maintenance and updates due to changes in requirements or implementations.

Set up and maintains the test environments for both manual and automated testing.

Build automated deployments using configuration management technology.

Automate deployment of new modules, upgrades, and fixes to the production environment.

Document and completes knowledge transfer to production support.

Work with Release Management to ensure modules are production ready.

Verify the functionality of components and services and ensures deployment meets expectations.

