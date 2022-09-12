DevOps Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 12, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team working remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Maths
  • Certification in DevOps/AWS DevOps

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 7 years?? experience.
  • Minimum of 5 years in IT Solution Architecture role.
  • Experience in Retail and Financial Service (Banking and Fintech) Industries.
  • Experience with Continuous Integration tools such as bitbucket, Jenkins preferred
  • Experience with system monitoring tools such as Prometheus, Graffana, etc. Experience in scripting (Shell, Python, etc.).
  • Experience deploying and managing NoSQL and RDBMS ecosystems.
  • Experience with container technologies Docker, Kubernetes is required.
  • Experience using ElasticSearch/ELK stack for application monitoring.
  • Understanding of Load Balancers, TCP/IP, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL/TLS certificate management, DNS, and Network Routing.
  • Should be experienced in designing cloud infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and highly available on AWS.
  • Should have the ability to Provision, Configure and Maintain Cloud infrastructure in AWS.
  • Must have knowledge on Helm, Ingress, etc. and other toolsets.
  • Must have experience with Configuration Management Systems ?? Ansible, Chef, puppet, saltstack etc.
  • Should have knowledge/experience with scripting languages – Python, bash shell etc.
  • Must have basic understanding of programming language and Framework (.Net/C#, Java/Spring Boot, Python/Django, Node JS/Express, Angular, Android and IOS).
  • Knowledge of best practices of development, testing, operations, production, deployment, and monitoring.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Develop/build IT solutions to meet business requirements.
  • Manage, evolve, build CI/CD pipeline
  • Integrate solutions with other applications and platforms outside the framework.
  • Design, develops, and implements reusable IaC components.
  • Write scripts to automate build and deployments on AWS Cloud and on premise data centers.
  • Automate, build and provide production systems support that may include duties such as deployment, configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting Linux servers.
  • Automate deployment of and support Linux based infrastructure services (web, sftp, DNS, LDAP etc)
  • Automate and deployment of and support Cloud based network services (load balancers, routers, firewalls)
  • Orchestrate deployment of application infrastructure clusters within a Public Cloud environment utilizing a Cloud Management Platform.
  • Performance monitoring and tuning of the Operating System and applications for most optimal operational efficiency.
  • Document existing and new public cloud deployments using Run Books and cloud architecture diagrams.
  • Implement processes to standardize best practices and procedures, capacity planning and risk mitigation.
  • Collaborate with technical/business teams assess requirements and recommend solutions.
  • Maintain QA and Production configuration using automation tools
  • Code and documents custom test automation frameworks.
  • Perform script maintenance and updates due to changes in requirements or implementations.
  • Set up and maintains the test environments for both manual and automated testing.
  • Build automated deployments using configuration management technology.
  • Automate deployment of new modules, upgrades, and fixes to the production environment.
  • Document and completes knowledge transfer to production support.
  • Work with Release Management to ensure modules are production ready.
  • Verify the functionality of components and services and ensures deployment meets expectations.

