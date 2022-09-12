Dutch Entrepreneurial Bank partners with Startupbootcamp AfriTech

The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), an impact investor that supports sustainable private sector growth in frontier markets, has partnered with pan-African tech accelerator, Startupbootcamp (SBC) AfriTech, for the third installment of the Africa Startup Initiative Accelerator Program, designed to scout skill and scale early-stage tech startups in Africa.

Africa’s vibrant startup ecosystem requires support from multiple fronts to grow exponentially and sustainably. The continent is characterised by impressive growth rates and by the end of July 2022, the continent had recorded an estimated 370 deals valued at more than $3-billion. The contribution of ecosystem enablers such as Startupbootcamp Afritech is one of the most important factors enabling startups to scale and innovate. Supporting enablers is also an essential part of the development process.

Through the Ventures Program and MASSIF, the financial inclusion fund FMO manages on behalf of the Dutch government. FMO invests in inclusive business models and partners with intermediaries to provide the expertise that improves business operations and also supports a more vibrant start-up environment. The partnership with SBC Afritech illustrates FMO’s commitment to empowering Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Ventures program manager Marieke Roestenberg comments: “As part of our entrepreneurial ecosystem building efforts, FMO was keen to support Startupbootcamp AfriTech in expanding their operations into more middle-tier markets. This partnership provides an opportunity to bring more world-class acceleration to entrepreneurs striving to build businesses that create jobs and better livelihoods for their families and communities.”

FMO joins partners such as DER/FJ, AWS, and Google in supporting the ASIP Accelerator program which aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech startups disrupting key industry verticals that include fintech, insuretech, agritech, climatetech, e-commerce, digital health and cleantech. Inspired by FMO, SBC AfriTech has also added mobility, micro leasing, and digitising the informal economy as key focus areas.

“Particularly when it comes to our regional focus, the alignment we share with FMO is a key reason why this partnership is so important. With their assistance, we continue our mandate to empower founders with disruptive solutions,” says SBC Afritech co-founder Philip Kiracofe.

Once selected, participants will spend three months undergoing intensive coaching through expert-led masterclasses covering scaling fundamentals -from the business model canvas, and lean methodology, to fundraising. The program will take place in Senegal, culminating in a hybrid Demo Day where startup founders pitch their disruptive solutions to a broad audience of media, investors, corporate partners, and industry stakeholders.

Startups will also have access to SBC’s tailored coaching tool, the Accelerator Squared platform which has a complete library of content, group workshops, 1:1 mentoring, collaborative sessions with Entrepreneurs in Residence, and invite-only discussion forums with founders from around the globe. This is in addition to customised support from experienced mentors and dedicated Entrepreneurs-In-Residence (EIRs). The 10 startups in the program will also receive benefits valued at more than $750 000, including credits from AWS, Google Cloud Services, and a cash investment of $18 000.

Cohort 2 kickstarted in April 2022 and saw 11 award-winning African startups such as Neural Labs Africa, Proxalys, Parcsmart and Powerstove undergo the 3-month program, resulting in a successful demo day held on 6 July in Senegal where startups pitched their innovative solutions and business models to a network of key African stakeholders in the tech entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Successes to date include: raised funds with UNICEF and Lion’s Den Nigeria, partnerships with government organisations, awards won at GITEX North Star Dubai Startup Pitch Competition and more.

Over the last five years, 50 African startups have completed the SBC Afritech Accelerator. 90% of the alumni are still operating and scaling, and collectively, SBC portfolio companies have raised more than $110-million in follow-on funding. This track record makes SBC one of the most successful early-stage programs on the continent and for investors, the fund has performed among the top 5% of Silicon Valley VC funds.

Applications for Cohort 3 have opened on sbcafritech.com. SBC AfriTech will host FastTrack scouting events in more than 10 countries around the continent, including Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.