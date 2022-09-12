Front-end Developer

Sep 12, 2022

We have an opportunity to join one of South Africa’s leading Insurance companies. The role is based in the North of Johannesburg, with lots of room to grow.
If You Have

  • 3 or more years experience in the insurance industry

  • Azure experience

  • Strong HTML5 and CSS

  • Experience working with C# (MVC, Angular, TypeScript)

  • Javascript (Jquery)

  • Progressive Web Apps

  • Knowledge of Google Analytics and mobile best practices

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • frontend
  • developer
  • c#
  • angular
  • web
  • ui/ux

