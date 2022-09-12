Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 12, 2022

We are looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst with 3 – 5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.
Must have requirements analysis and modelling experience using UML methods; Perform formal presentations to the client and team; Good understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst.

Hybrid work model
Location preference: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Requirements Analysis
  • SDLC
  • Enterprise Software Solutions
  • Presenations
  • UML Models

