Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

The Intermediate Test Analyst consultant will be in the relevant Quality Assurance (QA) department and will participate in testing of FML Miles modules for the project, allocated at 100% capacity.

Requirements extraction and analysis

Test Case creation

Test Case execution

Defect Management

Task allocation to team members

Project planning

Reporting

Testing artefacts

Coordinate UAT

Attend project meetings

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

