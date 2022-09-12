Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Sep 12, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing Java-based applications.
  • Analyzing user requirements to inform application design.
  • Defining application objectives and functionality.
  • Aligning application design with business goals.
  • Developing and testing software.
  • Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise.
  • Producing detailed design documentation.
  • Recommending changes to existing Java infrastructure.
  • Developing multimedia applications.
  • Developing documentation to assist users.
  • Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Skills and qualifications:

  • Knowledge of Java build tools
  • Experience with Java EE components
  • Experience with Java Web frameworks
  • Experience using Java testing tools for finished code
  • Knowledge of the use of Java application containers
  • Ability to communicate effectively with management or clients
  • Ability to analyze the code while it is under construction
  • Excellent problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • Angular
  • CSS
  • SQL
  • plsql
  • Reacts.js

