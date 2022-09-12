Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing Java-based applications.
- Analyzing user requirements to inform application design.
- Defining application objectives and functionality.
- Aligning application design with business goals.
- Developing and testing software.
- Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise.
- Producing detailed design documentation.
- Recommending changes to existing Java infrastructure.
- Developing multimedia applications.
- Developing documentation to assist users.
- Ensuring continuous professional self-development.
Skills and qualifications:
- Knowledge of Java build tools
- Experience with Java EE components
- Experience with Java Web frameworks
- Experience using Java testing tools for finished code
- Knowledge of the use of Java application containers
- Ability to communicate effectively with management or clients
- Ability to analyze the code while it is under construction
- Excellent problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- HTML
- Angular
- CSS
- SQL
- plsql
- Reacts.js