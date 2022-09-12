Junior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief
Looking for an individual to design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Java-related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards, and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
Design:
-Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognizance of performance, security, and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
-Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
-Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
-Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
Development:
-Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
-Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
Testing:
-Verify build stability and quality with the development team before releasing to the test team, aiming to release with zero defects
-Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
-Consult and assist in reviewing risk/impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Support / Troubleshooting:
-Assist system users with technical support issues and handle them according to defined procedures
-Ability to effectively analyze root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)
Mentoring / Team development:
-Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
-Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, and compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
-Assist in identifying the training needs of team members
Personal development:
-Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the development environment
-Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models
General:
-Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
-Able to build business relationships with other members of the team and the business areas we support.
Personal Attributes and Skills
Technical Competencies
-Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principles and Java language fundamentals
-Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
-Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
-EJB
-HTML
-JSF
-JQuery
-JAXB
-SOAP Web services
-Message Driven Beans
-UML
-XML/XSD
-SQL
Behavioral Skills:
Action-orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value
Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: an action-oriented problem solver.
Able to plan, organize and prioritize own work
Able to multitask
Able to work independently
Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards a common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge, and experience, and treats others in a respectful and supportive manner.
Advantageous Experience
REST Web services
JSON
Business Process Management Tools
Apache Camel
Apache Webserver Configuration
JBOSS Configuration
CSS
GIT
Integrated Build Tools
HTML 5
Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry
Working knowledge of:
-Software development within SDLC
-Unit Testing
-Data modeling and design of database structures
-BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
-Formal Java qualification
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]