Scrum Master at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary: The Scrum Master will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Adopt, promote and coach Scrum processes

Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver

Support and reinforce Scrum team rules

Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation

Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth

Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops

Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations

Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them

Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria

Protect teams from distractions and unrelated unnecessary work

Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities

Escalate, track and eliminate impediments

Manage risks and dependencies

Assist in ensuring that a clear “Definition of Done” is defined and adhered to

Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps

Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement

Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress

Coordinate inter-team cooperation

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years

B

Tech/B

Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; ORB

Eng/B

Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; ORM

Eng/M

Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR related qualification, ANDScrum Master Certified

Experience:

Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:User Stories,Test Driven Development,Continuous Delivery,Pair Programming,Automated Testing Techniques

Knowledge:

Good skills and knowledge of:Servant leadership,Facilitation,Situational awareness,Continual improvement,Empowerment, andIncreasing transparency

Additional Notes: Ability both to work independently and be a good team playerAbility to participate and thrive in a collaborative environmentAbility to handle conflict and take leadershipStrong negotiation skillsGood time management skillsSelf-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independentlyKeen attention to detailExcellent oral and written communication skillsAbility both to work independently and be a good team playerAbility to participate and thrive in a collaborative environmentAbility to handle conflict and take leadershipStrong negotiation skillsGood time management skillsSelf-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independentlyKeen attention to detailGood skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparencyAwareness and experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Delivery, Pair Programming, Automated Testing TechniquesExcellent oral and written communication skillsUnderstanding and experience in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) JIRA (Atlassian) knowledgeThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

