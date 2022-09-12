Security Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

Sep 12, 2022

Job Title: Security Specialist

Qualification
– EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
– CISA, CISM or CISSP

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years’ information security experience, including:o Minimum 2 years’ vulnerability and penetration testing with a PCI ASV, oro Minimum 2 years’ experience overall across network security, applicationsecurity, computer systems security, IT security auditing and risk assessment.
  • Familiar with security tools such as Kali Linux, Nessus, Nipper, Acunetix, or similar.
  • Application and/or infrastructure penetration testing experience above andbeyond running automated tools.

Skills and attributes

  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.
  • Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation.
  • Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks relating to penetration testing and vulnerabilityassessments.
  • Ability to provide training in the area of expertise.
  • Strong interpersonal and client liaison skills.
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills.
  • Logical and structured manner of planning and approaching tasks.
  • Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.
  • Ability to work independently and meet pre-specified deadlines.
  • High attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Exemplary work ethic.
  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
  • Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
  • Proactive, efficient and innovative.
  • Reliable and professional.
  • Honest, discreet and maintains strict integrity.
  • Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.
  • Analytical mindset and demonstrating lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • Passion for IT and IT Security.
  • Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • cybersecurity

