Senior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:
As a Business Analyst, you’ll work with the Product Management team to ensure that new and existing products meet business requirements. Responsible for creating user acceptance tests, writing scripts for automated testing and managing all of the software development life cycle (SDLC) activities within project areas.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
- CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable
Requirements
- Strong problem solving skills, with the ability to prioritize and manage competing demands.
- Ability to effectively communicate with all departments at all levels within the organization, including customers and suppliers
- 10 years’ experience in business analysis
- 8 years’ experience in process and requirement modelling using an enterprise modelling tool essential
- Previous experience and exposure to Agile methodology
- CX design experience considered an advantage
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage
- Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation
- Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills
Role Purpose:As a Business Analyst, you’ll work with the Product Management team to ensure that new and existing products meet business requirements. Responsible for creating user acceptance tests, writing scripts for automated testing and managing all of the software development life cycle (SDLC) activities within project areas.Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
- CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable
Requirements
- Strong problem solving skills, with the ability to prioritize and manage competing demands.
- Ability to effectively communicate with all departments at all levels within the organization, including customers and suppliers
- 10 years’ experience in business analysis
- 8 years’ experience in process and requirement modelling using an enterprise modelling tool essential
- Previous experience and exposure to Agile methodology
- CX design experience considered an advantage
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage
- Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation
- Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills
Desired Skills:
- enterprise modelling tool
- Agile methodology
- CX design
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- facilitation and requirement elicitation
- stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management