Senior Business Analyst (Banking) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

12 months contract (On-site must be fully vaccinated)

Provide innovative solutions for updating processes by defining procedures and facilitating workshops with stakeholders.

Identify cost/time/quality/risk aspects of the business issue by investigating the business benefits or problems.

Manage internal and external stakeholders by regular meetings and agreeing deliverables.

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values

Links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

Responsible for documentation using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.

must have working experience on agile projects, understanding of the SAFe framework, and the use of agile tools like Jira and Confluence and process mapping tools like Aris.

Experience in applying process modelling standards. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation.

Desired Experience and Qualifications:

A degree in Business Administration or relevant qualification

5- 10 years experience in project environment, business knowledge, Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes

Essencial Technical Knowledge of:

Business analysis

Process reengineering

Agile methodology

Principles of financial management

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

project management principles and methodologies

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Reengineering

Business Acumen

Business Process Re-Engineering

Process Mapping

Process Modelling

As-is process

Business process Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client in the media and entertainment industry based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.

