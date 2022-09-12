Senior Business Analyst (Banking) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 12, 2022

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

12 months contract (On-site must be fully vaccinated)

  • Provide innovative solutions for updating processes by defining procedures and facilitating workshops with stakeholders.
  • Identify cost/time/quality/risk aspects of the business issue by investigating the business benefits or problems.
  • Manage internal and external stakeholders by regular meetings and agreeing deliverables.
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values
  • Links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.
  • Responsible for documentation using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.
  • must have working experience on agile projects, understanding of the SAFe framework, and the use of agile tools like Jira and Confluence and process mapping tools like Aris.
  • Experience in applying process modelling standards. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation.

Desired Experience and Qualifications:

  • A degree in Business Administration or relevant qualification
  • 5- 10 years experience in project environment, business knowledge, Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes

Essencial Technical Knowledge of:

  • Business analysis
  • Process reengineering
  • Agile methodology
  • Principles of financial management
  • Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
  • project management principles and methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Reengineering
  • Business Acumen
  • Business Process Re-Engineering
  • Process Mapping
  • Process Modelling
  • As-is process
  • Business process Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client in the media and entertainment industry based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.