Senior Business Analyst (Banking)

12 months contract (On-site must be fully vaccinated)
- Provide innovative solutions for updating processes by defining procedures and facilitating workshops with stakeholders.
- Identify cost/time/quality/risk aspects of the business issue by investigating the business benefits or problems.
- Manage internal and external stakeholders by regular meetings and agreeing deliverables.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values
- Links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.
- Responsible for documentation using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.
- must have working experience on agile projects, understanding of the SAFe framework, and the use of agile tools like Jira and Confluence and process mapping tools like Aris.
- Experience in applying process modelling standards. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation.
Desired Experience and Qualifications:
- A degree in Business Administration or relevant qualification
- 5- 10 years experience in project environment, business knowledge, Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes
Essencial Technical Knowledge of:
- Business analysis
- Process reengineering
- Agile methodology
- Principles of financial management
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- project management principles and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Reengineering
- Business Acumen
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- Process Mapping
- Process Modelling
- As-is process
- Business process Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client in the media and entertainment industry based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.