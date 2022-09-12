Senior Database Administrator (MySQL) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Implementing backups and defining backup schedules based on RTO/RPO.

Database troubleshooting and performance tuning.

Database object management including partitioning.

Installing and configuring software and administering extensions in order to improve database functionalities.

Performing minor and major version upgrades.

Setting up and administering replications.

Configuring and setting up Enterprise Failover manager or similar technology for high availability solutions using OpenSource tools.

Architecture design and documentation.

Providing assistance in projects, albeit infrastructure or application development

Providing 24×7 support when needed.

The employee may be required, from time to time, to perform other related duties in advancement of the company’s best interest.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

MySQL certifications would be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Extensive experience as a DBA or similar position.

Exposure to Cloud Technologies, ie AWS, OCI, Google Cloud.

Exposure to Agile methodologies.

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.

Experience and knowledge of the following would be advantageous:

Relational database and High Availability mechanisms and methodologies.



Relevant database SQL query structure.



Good understanding of various databases (Non-SQL Databases, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch).

