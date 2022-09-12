Senior Java Developer at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Senior Java Developer.

Requirements:

  • 5 years plus years of experience.
  • Grade 12
  • IT Qualification preferred.
  • Java 1.8
  • SQL
  • Angular / JavaScript
  • Java EE 5
  • Springboot
  • WebSphere portal and application server v8.5.5
  • Git/ Jenkins
  • Health background an advantage
  • AWS Advantage

Desired competencies:

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Systematic thinking
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Excellent time management
  • Detail orientated
  • A sense of responsibility / ownership
  • Keen to learn and adapt to changes
  • Team player

