Senior SQL Developer

Senior SQL Developer with more than 8 years working experience

Experience with SSIS at an advanced level

Extensive experience using MS Excel

Experience working with BI ad multiple data sources

Insurance Industry is preferable but not a must

Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an advanced level

Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server 2012 or later

SSIS

MS Excel

SSRS

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

An opportunity exists for a Senior SQL Developer for a 12 month contract with a Leading Global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance na dinsurance related risk solutions.

