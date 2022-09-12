Senior SQL Developer

Senior SQL Developer with more than 8 years working experience
Experience with SSIS at an advanced level
Extensive experience using MS Excel
Experience working with BI ad multiple data sources
Insurance Industry is preferable but not a must
Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an advanced level
Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL Server 2012 or later
  • SSIS
  • MS Excel
  • SSRS
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

An opportunity exists for a Senior SQL Developer for a 12 month contract with a Leading Global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance na dinsurance related risk solutions.

