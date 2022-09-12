Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Senior SQL Developer with more than 8 years working experience
Experience with SSIS at an advanced level
Extensive experience using MS Excel
Experience working with BI ad multiple data sources
Insurance Industry is preferable but not a must
Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an advanced level
Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Server 2012 or later
- SSIS
- MS Excel
- SSRS
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
An opportunity exists for a Senior SQL Developer for a 12 month contract with a Leading Global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance na dinsurance related risk solutions.