Service Desk Agent – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking for 6 Service Desk Agents with the addition of the language as per below:

6 x Mandarin Speaking Agents

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

A+

N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment

1-2 Years?? Customer service experience .

1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution .

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Learn more/Apply for this position