Service Desk Agent – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking for 6 Service Desk Agents with the addition of the language as per below:
- 6 x Mandarin Speaking Agents
Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:
- A+
- N+ or Higher
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4
Experience Required:
- 1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
- 1-2 Years?? Customer service experience .
- 1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution .
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.