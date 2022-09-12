System Administrator

Sep 12, 2022

  • Develop, implement, and review a Hardware Asset Management policy and procedure
  • Develop, monitor, and maintain an Asset Registry of all Information Technology assets
  • Ensure full traceability of all Information Technology assets
  • Manage and maintain the ISP control panel
  • Manage software licenses and contracts with all service providers e.g., CCTV, Alarms, Telecommunications companies (Vodacom, Telkom)
  • Ensure data back up and system security operations are implemented
  • Install all network and computer system hardware according to required standards
  • Install, manage, and monitor VOIP telephony across all areas of the business
  • Mikrotik Certification an advantage
  • Proven track record with contract management
  • Work experience in a retail or related industry an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Microtik
  • Voip
  • Contract Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Cosmetics Retail & Manufacturing
– Growing National Footprint

