System Administrator – Gauteng Edenvale

- Develop, implement, and review a Hardware Asset Management policy and procedure
- Develop, monitor, and maintain an Asset Registry of all Information Technology assets
- Ensure full traceability of all Information Technology assets
- Manage and maintain the ISP control panel
- Manage software licenses and contracts with all service providers e.g., CCTV, Alarms, Telecommunications companies (Vodacom, Telkom)
- Ensure data back up and system security operations are implemented
- Install all network and computer system hardware according to required standards
- Install, manage, and monitor VOIP telephony across all areas of the business
- Mikrotik Certification an advantage
- Proven track record with contract management
- Work experience in a retail or related industry an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Microtik
- Voip
- Contract Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Cosmetics Retail & Manufacturing
– Growing National Footprint