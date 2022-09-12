Systems Engineer II

To assist the Team, Lead in the Endpoint Management Team with store and user-based endpoint infrastructure support. The candidate will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of images using Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) as well as the maintenance of objects for store-related infrastructure components such as Active Directory and DNS and take full responsibility for the MDM / EMM / UEM platforms to manage endpoint devices (laptops, mobile phones, smart devices, etc) in an enterprise environment. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

3-5 yearsIndustry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure

3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT

3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms

Experience:

5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services

3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)

3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.

3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes

Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune

Job objectives:

To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems.

To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS

To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)

To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.

Knowledge & Skills:

Essential

5-10 years of Understanding of Microsoft Windows Operating System fundamentals and concepts

3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory users and groups administration

3-5 years of Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.) fundamentals, and concepts

3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory Group Policies

3-5 years of Understanding of common application installation types (EXE, MSI, etc.)

5-10 years Proficiency in modern desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft Suite.

3-5 years of Scripting experience (VBS/PowerShell/BAT), to support tasks such as WMI queries and batch changes.

5-10 years of Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, and DNS protocols

3-5 years of Experience with standardization guidelines through imaging and configuration management.

3-5 years of Strong knowledge of UEM/ MDM/ EMM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One (Air watch) and Microsoft Intune.

Desirable

3-5 years of Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

3-5 years of Knowledge of XaaS (Anything as a Service). Understanding products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network.

3-5 years of Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

MCSE

Infrastructure Engineer

Windows Operating Systems

VM ware

Scripting

Microsoft Active directory

