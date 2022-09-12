Systems Engineer II

To assist the Team, Lead in the Endpoint Management Team with store and user-based endpoint infrastructure support. The candidate will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of images using Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) as well as the maintenance of objects for store-related infrastructure components such as Active Directory and DNS and take full responsibility for the MDM / EMM / UEM platforms to manage endpoint devices (laptops, mobile phones, smart devices, etc) in an enterprise environment. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- 3-5 yearsIndustry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- 5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure
- 3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT
- 3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms
Experience:
- 5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
- 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services
- 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
- 3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)
- 3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.
- 3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes
- Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune
Job objectives:
- To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems.
- To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS
- To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)
- To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)
- Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.
Knowledge & Skills:
Essential
- 5-10 years of Understanding of Microsoft Windows Operating System fundamentals and concepts
- 3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory users and groups administration
- 3-5 years of Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.) fundamentals, and concepts
- 3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory Group Policies
- 3-5 years of Understanding of common application installation types (EXE, MSI, etc.)
- 5-10 years Proficiency in modern desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft Suite.
- 3-5 years of Scripting experience (VBS/PowerShell/BAT), to support tasks such as WMI queries and batch changes.
- 5-10 years of Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, and DNS protocols
- 3-5 years of Experience with standardization guidelines through imaging and configuration management.
- 3-5 years of Strong knowledge of UEM/ MDM/ EMM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One (Air watch) and Microsoft Intune.
Desirable
- 3-5 years of Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
- 3-5 years of Knowledge of XaaS (Anything as a Service). Understanding products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network.
- 3-5 years of Knowledge of standard security guidelines.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- MCSE
- Infrastructure Engineer
- Windows Operating Systems
- VM ware
- Scripting
- Microsoft Active directory