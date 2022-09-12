Systems Engineer II

Sep 12, 2022

To assist the Team, Lead in the Endpoint Management Team with store and user-based endpoint infrastructure support. The candidate will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of images using Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) as well as the maintenance of objects for store-related infrastructure components such as Active Directory and DNS and take full responsibility for the MDM / EMM / UEM platforms to manage endpoint devices (laptops, mobile phones, smart devices, etc) in an enterprise environment. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.
Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • 3-5 yearsIndustry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

  • 5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure

  • 3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT

  • 3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms

Experience:

  • 5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

  • 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services

  • 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

  • 3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)

  • 3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.

  • 3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes

  • Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune

Job objectives:

  • To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems.

  • To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS

  • To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)

  • To assist in designing and operating a Modern Workplace Infrastructure for devices for Company (MDM/UEM)

  • Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and training.

Knowledge & Skills:
Essential

  • 5-10 years of Understanding of Microsoft Windows Operating System fundamentals and concepts

  • 3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory users and groups administration

  • 3-5 years of Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.) fundamentals, and concepts

  • 3-5 years of Understanding of Active Directory Group Policies

  • 3-5 years of Understanding of common application installation types (EXE, MSI, etc.)

  • 5-10 years Proficiency in modern desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft Suite.

  • 3-5 years of Scripting experience (VBS/PowerShell/BAT), to support tasks such as WMI queries and batch changes.

  • 5-10 years of Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, and DNS protocols

  • 3-5 years of Experience with standardization guidelines through imaging and configuration management.

  • 3-5 years of Strong knowledge of UEM/ MDM/ EMM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One (Air watch) and Microsoft Intune.

Desirable

  • 3-5 years of Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

  • 3-5 years of Knowledge of XaaS (Anything as a Service). Understanding products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network.

  • 3-5 years of Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • MCSE
  • Infrastructure Engineer
  • Windows Operating Systems
  • VM ware
  • Scripting
  • Microsoft Active directory

