Workshop Project Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Main purpose of the Job:
To plan and manage projects from start to finish.
Qualifications:
- Matric with Mathematics
- Project Management Qualification (advantageous)
- Relevant Technical Qualification in the service industry (advantageous)
Knowledge & Experience
- Administrative experience
- Customer service experience
- Sales experience an advantage
- Technical aptitude (Mechanical & Electrical)
Requirements
- 5 – 10 years of production experience (Food beneficial)
- 5 – 10 Years customer facing experience (Technical / Sales)
- Computer literate
Key responsibilities:
- Lead the delivery of projects and interventions starting from supporting the scoping, development, onwards to their planning, implementation, and completion.
- Managing customer escalations effectively to resolve concerns.
- Working closely with internal sales team, and customers during sales and technical clarification.
- Attending customer meetings, meetings attended needs to be closed out with formal minutes of meeting, supplied to all stake holders internal and external.
- Customer service excellence supporting customers during plant breakdowns, ensuring equipment up and running in the best possible time frame.
- Planning, scheduling and organising of the technical resources in the most efficient way with regards to urgency and travel time.
- Managing technician job card process, from creation through to final invoice
- Technician utilization and scheduling to be done proactively.
- Understanding and managing customer’s expectations
- Effective Change Management to project scope.
If you have not heard from us within 14 days of applying please consider your application unsuccesful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Technical Qualification Service Industry
- Administrative
- Customer Service
- Sales Experience
- Technical Aptitude
- Computer Literacy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree