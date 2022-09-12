Workshop Project Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Main purpose of the Job:

To plan and manage projects from start to finish.

Qualifications:

Matric with Mathematics

Project Management Qualification (advantageous)

Relevant Technical Qualification in the service industry (advantageous)

Knowledge & Experience

Administrative experience

Customer service experience

Sales experience an advantage

Technical aptitude (Mechanical & Electrical)

Requirements

5 – 10 years of production experience (Food beneficial)

5 – 10 Years customer facing experience (Technical / Sales)

Computer literate

Key responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of projects and interventions starting from supporting the scoping, development, onwards to their planning, implementation, and completion.

Managing customer escalations effectively to resolve concerns.

Working closely with internal sales team, and customers during sales and technical clarification.

Attending customer meetings, meetings attended needs to be closed out with formal minutes of meeting, supplied to all stake holders internal and external.

Customer service excellence supporting customers during plant breakdowns, ensuring equipment up and running in the best possible time frame.

Planning, scheduling and organising of the technical resources in the most efficient way with regards to urgency and travel time.

Managing technician job card process, from creation through to final invoice

Technician utilization and scheduling to be done proactively.

Understanding and managing customer’s expectations

Effective Change Management to project scope.

If you have not heard from us within 14 days of applying please consider your application unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Technical Qualification Service Industry

Administrative

Customer Service

Sales Experience

Technical Aptitude

Computer Literacy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

