Workshop Project Manager

Main purpose of the Job:
To plan and manage projects from start to finish.

Qualifications:

  • Matric with Mathematics
  • Project Management Qualification (advantageous)
  • Relevant Technical Qualification in the service industry (advantageous)

Knowledge & Experience

  • Administrative experience
  • Customer service experience
  • Sales experience an advantage
  • Technical aptitude (Mechanical & Electrical)

Requirements

  • 5 – 10 years of production experience (Food beneficial)
  • 5 – 10 Years customer facing experience (Technical / Sales)
  • Computer literate

Key responsibilities:

  • Lead the delivery of projects and interventions starting from supporting the scoping, development, onwards to their planning, implementation, and completion.
  • Managing customer escalations effectively to resolve concerns.
  • Working closely with internal sales team, and customers during sales and technical clarification.
  • Attending customer meetings, meetings attended needs to be closed out with formal minutes of meeting, supplied to all stake holders internal and external.
  • Customer service excellence supporting customers during plant breakdowns, ensuring equipment up and running in the best possible time frame.
  • Planning, scheduling and organising of the technical resources in the most efficient way with regards to urgency and travel time.
  • Managing technician job card process, from creation through to final invoice
  • Technician utilization and scheduling to be done proactively.
  • Understanding and managing customer’s expectations
  • Effective Change Management to project scope.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Technical Qualification Service Industry
  • Administrative
  • Customer Service
  • Sales Experience
  • Technical Aptitude
  • Computer Literacy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

