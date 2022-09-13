AMD joins PyTorch foundation as founding member

AMD has announced it is joining the newly created PyTorch Foundation as a founding member.

The foundation, which will be part of the non-profit Linux Foundation, will drive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tooling by fostering and sustaining an ecosystem of open source projects with PyTorch, the machine learning (ML) software framework originally created and fostered by Meta.

As a founding member, AMD joins others in the industry to prioritize the continued growth of PyTorch’s vibrant community. Supported by innovations such as the AMD ROCm open software platform, AMD Instinct accelerators, Adaptive SoCs and CPUs, AMD will help the PyTorch Foundation by working to democratise tools, libraries and other components to make these ML innovations accessible to everyone.

“Open software is critical to advancing HPC, AI and ML research, and we’re ready to bring our experience with open software platforms and innovation to the PyTorch foundation,” says Brad McCredie, corporate vice-president: data centre and accelerated processing at AMD.

“AMD Instinct accelerators and ROCm software power important HPC and ML sites around the world, from exascale supercomputers at research labs to major cloud deployments showcasing the convergence of HPC and AI/ML. Together with other foundation members, we will support the acceleration of science and research that can make a dramatic impact on the world.”

Santosh Janardhan, vice-president: infrastructure at Meta, comments: “We are excited to have AMD join the PyTorch Foundation and bring its extensive expertise in HPC, AI and ML to our members. AMD has continued to support PyTorch with its integration on ROCm open software platform and has worked extensively with the open-source community and other foundation members to advance performance of ML and AI workloads. The collaborative support offered by AMD continues our engagement across broad industry initiatives for global impact.”