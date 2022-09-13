We are looking for an Android developer responsible for the development and
maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices.
Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their
integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers
and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore,
commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating
quality products is essential.
Responsibilities
– Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
– Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code
– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the
application
– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
– Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization
– Ensuring that integrations run smoothly
– Scaling projects based on client feedback
– Recording and reporting on work done
Skills
– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal
with different screen sizes
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end
services
– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and
accelerometers
- Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for
common tasks
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical
requirements
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Familiarity with continuous integration
- Strong knowledge of PHP frameworks such as Laravel (preferably) or Symphony.
- Strong knowledge of Javascript and the frameworks NodeJS and VueJS (or
Angular)
- A good understanding of CSS and frameworks such as Bulma or Bootstrap
- A good understanding of how websockets work
- Familiarity with Redis or other queueing services
- Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL or MySQL, preferably PostgreSQL with an
emphasis on the PostGIS extension
- Familiarity with whitelabeling of applications
- A good understanding of how Docker works and working with Docker Compose
- Experience with Linux operating systems and setting up server environments is
advantageous
- Troubleshooting issues in the implementation and debug builds
- A good understanding of test driven development
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Android SDK
- PHP
- Java
- Restful
- Android Development
- SQL
- Docker
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma