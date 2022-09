Booster failure ends latest Blue Origin mission

The latest mission undertaken by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin was aborted after lift-off.

The uncrewed New Shepard Mission NS-23 experienced a booster failure just a couple of minutes into the flight.

According to the company, the escape system performed as it was designed to do, with the capsule escape system successful separating the capsule from the booster.

Although the booster hit the ground, there were no injuries reported.