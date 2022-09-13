Business Analyst ( Data Team ) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role description:
We’re looking for a business analyst to join our growing team to us to take data driven actions on all levels of the organization. This is an opportunity to be a key driver and stakeholder in our effort to expand our business in Africa. We’re looking for team members who can learn fast, figures things out independently and show us better ways for building complex, highly scalable systems for ecommerce.
Your responsibilities:
- Work closely with the different departments to identify important questions and answer them with data
- Partner with other teams to develop tooling and enable them to do analysis themselves
- Automate reporting and visualization of key metrics
- Create analyses that tell a “story” focused on insights, not just data
- Identify opportunities for new relevant data to be captured in our databases
- Provide operational support for initiatives
- Apply models on large datasets to measure and predict results or outcomes
Skills That You’ll Bring:
- Experience in a Business Intelligence, Engineering, Data Engineering, Data Analyst and/or Data Science role, with a focus on analyzing large data sets to solve problems
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related technical field
- Entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in a fast paced environment, deals well with ambiguity and focuses on driving impact
- Proven ability to work cross-functionally, building and maintaining trust with internal stakeholders
- Curiosity to experiment with the most modern tools
- High attention to detail including precise and effective communications
- Hyper focus on and intuition for understanding the underlying needs of the business
- Knowledge of SQL
- Prior experience with visualization
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Data Analysis
- data