Data Scientist at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The role entails building and recommending a foundational and sustainable data science system and architecture while considering the current environment. A key focus on scalability, abstraction and frameworks are crucial to succeed in the role. The role will initially build components and systems on the ground while still envision a long-term and sustainable architectural structure. The team is expected to scale rapidly with different leadership roles available.

Core responsibilities include:

• Work within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

• Collaboratively design, specify and implement a full stack healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus

• Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context

• Understand healthcare business pipeline and assess where scalable healthcare analytics can enhance the pipeline

• Devise strategy around roll out of healthcare analytics

• Specify software and hardware decision making framework

• Understanding large structured and unstructured datasets to recommend improvement to algorithms and technologies

• Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines

• Research and application of the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques

• Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment

• Monitoring model performance

• Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise

What you need to be successful:

• Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning

• 5 to 8 years of work experience

• Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala and Java

• Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)

• Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data

• Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written)

• Production environment machine learning and AI

• DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience preferred

• Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data

• Azure experienced preferred

Desired Skills:

DevOps

DataOps

CI/CD

AI

R

Python

Scala

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website

LinkedIn

