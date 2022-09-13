IBM LinuxONE servers help reduce energy consumption

IBM has unveiled the next generation of its LinuxONE server, a highly scalable Linux and Kubernetes-based platform, designed to deliver scalability to support thousands of workloads in the footprint of a single system.

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 features capabilities that can reduce clients’ energy consumption. For example, consolidating Linux workloads on five IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions can reduce energy consumption by 75%, space by 50%, and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.

According to an IBM IBV study, 48% of CEOs across industries say increasing sustainability is one of the highest priorities for their organisation in the next two to three years.

However, 51% also cite sustainability as among their greatest challenges in that same timeframe, with lack of data insights, unclear ROI, and technology barriers, as hurdles. For these CEOs, scaling their business with modern infrastructure can often be one of the barriers to achieving sustainability goals.

“Data centres are energy intensive, and they can account for a large portion of an organisation’s energy use. But data and technology can help companies turn sustainability ambition into action,” says Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow and chief technology officer of Cloud Platform, IBM LinuxONE.

“Reducing data center energy consumption is a tangible way to decrease carbon footprint. In that context, migrating to IBM LinuxONE is designed to help clients meet their scale and security goals, in addition to meeting sustainability goals for today’s digital business.”

IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 is an engineered scale-out-on-scale-up system designed to enable clients to run workloads at sustained high density and increase capacity by turning on unused cores without increasing their energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, clients can track energy consumption with IBM Instana Observability on LinuxONE.

IBM’s portfolio of sustainability technologies includes solutions to design, deploy and manage energy efficient infrastructures and innovations with a hybrid cloud approach. IBM LinuxONE is one solution within the portfolio designed to optimize data centers by reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency.