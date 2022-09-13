IFS acquires Ultimo

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, confirms that IFS has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Netherlands-based Ultimo Software Solutions to bolster its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software portfolio.

EAM solutions assist businesses in reducing operational and maintenance costs while increasing the return on assets (ROA). It achieves this by tracking operations, offering predictive maintenance and practical equipment control insights, decreasing procurement costs, and offering an overview of operations for better decision-making.

“IFS already has a strong history in asset management, and the coupling of Ultimo’s cloud-based EAM solutions with that of the IFS Cloud EAM gives customers access to the most complete cradle to grave EAM offering available today,” says Heman Kassan, executive at Technodyn Solutions. “We believe this will further help customers deliver on their Moment of Service goals as they can turn assets and services into a key business differentiator.”

The IFS EAM solutions deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions that assist with managing asset maintenance and optimising asset performance. This allows customers to monitor the health of assets, drive predictive maintenance, and quickly repair failures without impact on productivity. Productivity is greatly improved through structured asset planning, maintenance, and scheduling. And operational efficiency is increased as a business can now balance operational requirements against maintenance needs.

“There are so many industries that rely on EAM software for day-to-day visibility into their assets. And there are so many who could really benefit from its use. Think of the decision-making power an EAM solution could unlock for a government agency or utility bogged down with manual maintenance schedules that offer little to no visibility into their actual operations,” says Kassan.