Internship Developer/QA – Western Cape Bellville

CORE OUTPUTS:

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme

Successfully integrate yourself with the Team

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development

PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript

SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elastic Search)

Windows or Linux

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment

Passion for technology

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly

Attention to detail and producing quality work

Team orientated

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical skills

Openness to learning

Languages: English: Read / Write / Speak

Languages: Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write

Desired Skills:

Knowledge about Automation and/or Manual testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

INTRODUCTION:

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

