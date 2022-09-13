Internship Developer/QA

CORE OUTPUTS:
- Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme
- Successfully integrate yourself with the Team
- Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development
- PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript
- SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elastic Search)
- Windows or Linux
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
- High degree of aptitude in the IT environment
- Passion for technology
- Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)
- High degree of professionalism
- Deadline driven
- Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly
- Attention to detail and producing quality work
- Team orientated
- Able to work under pressure
- Strong analytical skills
- Openness to learning
- Languages: English: Read / Write / Speak
- Languages: Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge about Automation and/or Manual testing
Desired Qualification Level:
About The Employer:
INTRODUCTION:
The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.
The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.