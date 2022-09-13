Investment Client Reporting Analyst at Rory Mackie & Associates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The role of a Client Operations Reporting and Data Analyst is to service clients, invested via an Investment Management Agreement or equivalent, by providing agreed reporting within set deadlines. Each Client Operations and Data Analyst is expected to continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change.

Key Responsibilities

Co-ordinate, produce and check within set timeframes/client deadlines the following: daily and weekly reports monthly, quarterly, and annual valuations quarterly and annual investment reports produce client ad-hoc reports complete regulatory reports

Production of quarter end analysis and statistical data

Maintain records of when reports have been sent for audit purposes

Assist in processes which support various other administration requirements e.g., Client Operations Analysts

Liaison with various internal teams; including Client Managers, PMs, Performance and Attribution teams

Maintenance of the CRD system and ensure that it is updated timely

Assist Transition Managers with the smooth implementation of new clients and restructures

Requirements

Investment, Finance, Business Science or any related Degree

3 years Industry/Operational experience

Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)

Investment Management Certificate and/or related industry qualifications preferable

Numerate

Analytical skills

System Skills:

MS Excel (intermediate/advanced level)

MS Power Point

Personal Attributes:

Client focused, with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Organised and priority driven

Exceptionally high standards of work and attention to detail and accuracy

Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines

Proactive and conscientious

Applies critical thinking

Self-motivated

