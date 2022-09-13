IT PM/Project Manager (Mining/Engineering) 2022_78a&b (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- 4 month contract (starting September 2022 until December 2022)
- Only South African citizens my apply or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number
- Hybrid work (rotation on-site in Rosebank and from home)
- 3 to 5 years IT Project Management work experience required within the Mining IT industry (preferred) or strong IT Project Management experience required within the ICT sector
- E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]
- The Project Manager manages key client projects.
- Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.
- The successful candidate will oversee all aspects of projects, ensure adherence to the defined governance processes, ensure project deadlines are met, assign responsibilities and monitor & summarize progress of project(s) assigned.
- The successful candidate will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget. He or she will coordinate with other project stakeholders to ensure that project hygiene and a continuous state of audit readiness are always maintained.
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for successful execution of projects.
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
- Ensure resource availability and allocation.
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
- Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
- Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.
- Meet budgetary objectives and to make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as team members and stakeholders.
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum 3 – 5 years project management experience.
- Proven working experience in project management.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II or certification is a plus.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.
- Ability to lead, motivate and direct project teams.
- Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.
- Experience in leading web development and business intelligence projects.
- Experience with Mining Technical Systems and OT systems (preferred).
- IT and ICT Delivery Experience.
- Experience with complex core operating platform technologies.
- Executive level Stakeholder Management.
- This position will report into Technical Systems – Core and Support.