Linx signs collaboration deal with NAPAfrica

The London Internet Exchange (Linx) has announced a strategic collaboration with African Internet Exchange Point, NAPAfrica.

The partnership will mean networks currently connected and peering at NAPAfrica or Linx can access either of the exchanges via trusted and mutually available carriers.

Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco, says: “Our founding goal at NAPAfrica is to help make internet access more pervasive for the African continent. We are excited to be collaborating with Linx to provide clients with a more direct and improved internet experience to any Linx location.

“The immediate benefit to carriers, cloud providers and content delivery networks, connected or peering at either NAPAfrica or Linx in London, is a more streamlined end-user experience.

“Our relationship with Linx is the first of what we anticipate will be many similar collaborative partnerships with internet exchanges seeking to provide a world-class internet experience for all users across the African continent,” she says.

Linx has provided interconnection services for networks for over 25 years, with more than 850 networks connected to their London platforms alone. The partnership with NAPAfrica will make reaching London and peering at Linx more of a reality for African networks.

Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for Linx, says: “We have always worked closely with our friends at NAPAfrica, sharing technical knowledge and insights. Announcing a more strategic partnership will open doors and optimal routes to Europe for the African networks who may not have been able to reach us before.”