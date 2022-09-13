Marketing Data Analyst at Tax Consulting SA – Western Cape George

Are you passionate about data-driven analytics, have statistical skills with the ability to crunch numbers and provide valuable recommendations that drive marketing decisions? Take your career to the next level by joining a market-leading Tax, Law and Accounting practice where you will integrate with a highly dynamic and innovative digital marketing team.

Marketing Analyst Job Responsibilities:

Provide actionable overall market and customer insights to address key strategic questions.

Provide insights on ROI and dashboards for campaign budget control

Responsible for tracking, reporting, and analyzing the performance of marketing activities, ad-hoc analytic requests, and development/automation of regular reports.

Analyze external and internal customer data using database queries (SQL, Access), spreadsheet (Excel) models, web analytics tools (Adobe / Omniture), statistical analysis tools, and campaign management software tools.

Evaluate customers’ online behavior and provide insights and recommendations for further enhancements to the guest experience.

Analyze A/B and Multi-variate tests, communicate results and provide recommendations.

Creates PowerPoint presentations to provide market and consumer insights to other marketing and sales departments.

Advise other marketing functions (e-commerce/website, online/offline advertising, brand, product development) as the knowledge owner for customer and market data.

Marketing Analyst Qualifications / Skills:

Proficient in marketing research and statistical analysis

Proficient in MS Power BI

Excellent analytical skills and a high degree of business acumen

Strong organizational, communication and presentation skills

Proven ability in handling concurrent projects with attention to detail and accuracy

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative discipline or graduate degree

2 years of work experience in marketing research, statistical or data analysis (or academic equivalent)

Experience in advanced analytic and statistical techniques related multivariate and A/B testing, digital revenue attribution, customer segmentation, and marketing effectiveness

Experience building and automating management level reporting

Mastery of the following analytical tools: modeling and reporting in Excel/Access and SQL

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite Preferred

Experience with Adobe Analytics (Omniture SiteCatalyst), Adobe Target, Adobe Audience Manager, or similar web analytics, web optimization, or data management platforms

Experience with Tableau, Power BI or similar data visualization tools

Experience in statistical analysis (SAS or R)

You must have a proven track record in analysis and reporting and comfortably navigate datasets with reporting tools such as Microsoft Power BI and Google Analytics. It is expected that you must be able to improvise, research and figure out solutions and be passionate about your own technical development.

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, send your CV and a detailed cover note to recruitment @ tax consulting . co . za

