Mid Java Developer at Headhunters

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Mid Java Developer.
Requirements:
- 3 years plus years of experience.
- Grade 12
- IT Qualification preferred.
- Java 1.8
- SQL
- Angular / JavaScript
- Java EE 5
- Springboot
- WebSphere portal and application server v8.5.5
- Git/ Jenkins
- Health background an advantage
- AWS Advantage
Desired competencies:
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Systematic thinking
- Planning and organizing skills
- Excellent time management
- Detail orientated
- A sense of responsibility / ownership
- Keen to learn and adapt to changes
- Team player
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.