Network Performance Reporting Administrator at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

The Network Performance Management department requires the services of a Network Performance Reporting Administrator to perform administrative tasks related to compiling managerial network performance reports, customer performance reports, coordinating and scheduling change requests and assist in the reporting, invoice tracking and document management in the DTT Set Top Box project. This is a one-year contract.
The prospective applicant should have the following:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Three (3) years administration experience in broadcasting and telecommunications environment.
- Proficiency with SAP PM, SAP SRM, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as computer packages
- Experienced in working with multi-disciplinary cross functional teams
- Knowledge of Sentech’s internal processes, products and services
- Exposure to various database management and spreadsheet packages
Candidates with prospects for success should:
- Be widely skilled with time management, attention to detail, client orientation and good people skills
- Be structured, well organised and willing to work extended hours should the need arise
- Collaborate with, interact positively and develop strong relationships across all business areas and support teams
- Have good telephone etiquette
- Have good communications skills, both written and verbal
- Be a team player
The job responsibilities include the following:
- Provided administrative support to Network Management Centre, Service Management and Account management Teams
- Managed the coordination and scheduling of network change requests
- Communicated with internal and external customers of planned and emergency network changes
- Responded efficiently to customer queries regarding network change notifications
- Maintained an accurate filing system for data on customer information systems through liaising with the different departments ensuring that information is current
- Built and maintained customer relationship through incoming and outgoing communication
- Liaised with OC Managers with regards to pending service faults on SAP PM
- Assisted with the prompt and correct closure of fault notifications on SAP PM
- Submitted accurate and timely weekly, monthly and quarterly managerial and customer performance reports
- Provided reporting on activities completed during a specified time
- Archived auditable monthly, quarterly and yearly managerial reports
- Assisted in the tracking of invoices in the DTT Set Top Box project
- Followed up on payments made by Finance to suppliers in the DTT Set Top Box project
- Maintained the necessary office supplies (stationary, refreshments, first aid supplies)
- Processed staff time sheets and overtime claims
Core Competencies:
- Numerical Skill and Reasoning
- Customer Service Support
- Accountability
- Problem Solving and Decision Making
- Innovating, Creative and Strategic Thinking
- Attention to Detail
- Planning and Organizing
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to adapt
- Relationship Building
- Corporate Caring/Stewardship
- Continuous Improvement
- Energy and Drive
- Teamwork
- Emotional Intelligence
If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 22 September 2022
Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation.
People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.
Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.
