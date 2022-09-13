Network Performance Reporting Administrator at Sentech

The Network Performance Management department requires the services of a Network Performance Reporting Administrator to perform administrative tasks related to compiling managerial network performance reports, customer performance reports, coordinating and scheduling change requests and assist in the reporting, invoice tracking and document management in the DTT Set Top Box project. This is a one-year contract.

The prospective applicant should have the following:

Matric (Grade 12)

Three (3) years administration experience in broadcasting and telecommunications environment.

Proficiency with SAP PM, SAP SRM, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as computer packages

Experienced in working with multi-disciplinary cross functional teams

Knowledge of Sentech’s internal processes, products and services

Exposure to various database management and spreadsheet packages

Candidates with prospects for success should:

Be widely skilled with time management, attention to detail, client orientation and good people skills

Be structured, well organised and willing to work extended hours should the need arise

Collaborate with, interact positively and develop strong relationships across all business areas and support teams

Have good telephone etiquette

Have good communications skills, both written and verbal

Be a team player

The job responsibilities include the following:

Provided administrative support to Network Management Centre, Service Management and Account management Teams

Managed the coordination and scheduling of network change requests

Communicated with internal and external customers of planned and emergency network changes

Responded efficiently to customer queries regarding network change notifications

Maintained an accurate filing system for data on customer information systems through liaising with the different departments ensuring that information is current

Built and maintained customer relationship through incoming and outgoing communication

Liaised with OC Managers with regards to pending service faults on SAP PM

Assisted with the prompt and correct closure of fault notifications on SAP PM

Submitted accurate and timely weekly, monthly and quarterly managerial and customer performance reports

Provided reporting on activities completed during a specified time

Archived auditable monthly, quarterly and yearly managerial reports

Assisted in the tracking of invoices in the DTT Set Top Box project

Followed up on payments made by Finance to suppliers in the DTT Set Top Box project

Maintained the necessary office supplies (stationary, refreshments, first aid supplies)

Processed staff time sheets and overtime claims

Core Competencies:

Numerical Skill and Reasoning

Customer Service Support

Accountability

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Innovating, Creative and Strategic Thinking

Attention to Detail

Planning and Organizing

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to adapt

Relationship Building

Corporate Caring/Stewardship

Continuous Improvement

Energy and Drive

Teamwork

Emotional Intelligence

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 22 September 2022

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation.

People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.

