Project Manager (Retail)

One of the biggest Retailers in South Africa are on the look-out for a Senior Project Manager with deep Retail and SAP experience to join their dynamic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and On-Site with remote working on rotational basis

The ideal candidate should have:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Must come from a Retail background

Must have implemented SAP Projects in a Retail space

Strong Stakeholder Management management

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

