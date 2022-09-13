SAP Test Analyst

One of the biggest names in the retail space are on the lookout for SAP Testers to join their dynamic team of testers.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Formal Education Grade 12
- Formal software testing training (e.g. ISEB/ISTQB)
- SAP Experience
- 4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector
- 3+ years of Manual testing experience
- 3+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
- 2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- SAP
- ISTQB
- ALM
- QC
- JIRA
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma