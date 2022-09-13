Senior Developer-In-Test – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Would you like to work with exciting world class games and provide thrilling gaming experiences to millions of players???

Your Java Dev-in-Test experience is the key to your success in this role

My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Senior Developer-In-Test, if interested please apply!!

Skills needed :

Java coding expereince

Desktop and Mobile Testing

Writing, Executing and Maintaining test cases

Experience using Test Case Management Tools: E.g: Test Rail etc

OO programming

Cucumber

BDD

Integration testing and Unit testing

Worked with Containers / DevOps tools

Benefits

Performance bonus

Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities

Private Healthcare scheme

Subsidised gym membership

Ride to Work Schemes

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Java

Mobile Testing

Developer in Test

Automation testing

OOP

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and bonus

