Senior Developer-In-Test – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Would you like to work with exciting world class games and provide thrilling gaming experiences to millions of players???
Your Java Dev-in-Test experience is the key to your success in this role
My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Senior Developer-In-Test, if interested please apply!!
Skills needed :
- Java coding expereince
- Desktop and Mobile Testing
- Writing, Executing and Maintaining test cases
- Experience using Test Case Management Tools: E.g: Test Rail etc
- OO programming
- Cucumber
- BDD
- Integration testing and Unit testing
- Worked with Containers / DevOps tools
Benefits
- Performance bonus
- Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities
- Private Healthcare scheme
- Subsidised gym membership
- Ride to Work Schemes
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Mobile Testing
- Developer in Test
- Automation testing
- OOP
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and bonus