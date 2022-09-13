Senior .NET Developer

Minumum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification with 8-15 years solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture & 5 years in a Tech Lead/Architect level role.
- You must have the ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms and a holistic view of enterprise solutions with a flair for Performance Engineering,
- Application Development and Security. Our tech tools should include amongst others C#, .Net/Core, Java, DevOps, TDD, Azure, Bitbucket, Jira, Bamboo, Docker, Redis, Postgres, Kafka, bitbucket, Confluence, GrayLog.
- Long term vision to move to AWS,Azure Kubernetes
Duties:
- Be the Senior Dev/Technical Lead to a hardcore Engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide Microservices-based solutions.
- Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangalise and drive technology into the organisation.
- Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help set the business up as a 100-year business.
- Champion technology adoption within the organisation.
- A Technologist, able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled Engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- 8-15 Years’ solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture.
- Min 2 Years at a Technical Lead and/or Architect level.
- A broad area of technical knowledge.
- Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.
- Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms.
- Demonstrated knowledge of Oauth/JWT/token-based authentication.
- Solid Agile, DevOps and TDD.
- Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket, AzureDevops
- A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of tech – Java, C#, Python, JavaScript, etc.
- Docker,
- Redis, PostDB, etc.
- Kafka,etc.
- A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in Agile and a flair for Performance Engineering, Application Development and Security.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Docker
- C#.Net Development
- DevOps
- Redis
- Python
- NHibernate
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma