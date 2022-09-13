Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 13, 2022

Minumum Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification with 8-15 years solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture & 5 years in a Tech Lead/Architect level role.
  • You must have the ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms and a holistic view of enterprise solutions with a flair for Performance Engineering,
  • Application Development and Security. Our tech tools should include amongst others C#, .Net/Core, Java, DevOps, TDD, Azure, Bitbucket, Jira, Bamboo, Docker, Redis, Postgres, Kafka, bitbucket, Confluence, GrayLog.
  • Long term vision to move to AWS,Azure Kubernetes

Duties:

  • Be the Senior Dev/Technical Lead to a hardcore Engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide Microservices-based solutions.
  • Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangalise and drive technology into the organisation.
  • Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help set the business up as a 100-year business.
  • Champion technology adoption within the organisation.
  • A Technologist, able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled Engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.
  • 8-15 Years’ solid experience showing a progression from Development through to Architecture.
  • Min 2 Years at a Technical Lead and/or Architect level.
  • A broad area of technical knowledge.
  • Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.
  • Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic Microservice-based platforms.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of Oauth/JWT/token-based authentication.
  • Solid Agile, DevOps and TDD.
  • Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket, AzureDevops
  • A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of tech – Java, C#, Python, JavaScript, etc.
  • Docker,
  • Redis, PostDB, etc.
  • Kafka,etc.
  • A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in Agile and a flair for Performance Engineering, Application Development and Security.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Docker
  • C#.Net Development
  • DevOps
  • Redis
  • Python
  • NHibernate
  • SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

